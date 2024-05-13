Electricity tariff: Labour pickets IBEDC office in Osogbo

Members of the Organised Labour in Osun on Monday blocked the main entrance of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Business Hub, Osogbo, protesting over the recent hike in electricity tariff.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the action was a result of the joint directive of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), to picket offices of power distribution companies (DisCos) in their respective state capital.

The action was to protest the recent increase in electricity tariffs approved by the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The union leaders locked the entrance gates of IBEDC Business Hub and other sub-offices in Osogbo, with an instruction to security personnel not to allow anyone to gain access into the offices.

Speaking to NAN during the protest, Abimbola Fasasi, TUC State Chairman, said that the protest was to make a statement and let the Federal Government know that the electricity tariff increment was unacceptable by Nigerians.

“The FG must reverse its decision on electricity tariff increment. We don’t want it at this time.

“The government has to develop and improve on electricity generation and supply.

“How many megawatts is Nigeria generating? They are just pumping money into power without results and they want to heap the expenses on Nigerians.

“We are saying NO to electricity increment and additional burden on Nigerians and that is why we are here today picketing IBEDC offices,” he said.

Fasasi said he expected the labour action to yield results in the next two to three weeks, adding that if there is no reversal, labour will shut down the Nigerian economy with a total strike.

Also speaking, Christopher Arapasopo, NLC State Chairman, told NAN that the position of labour is that the recent increase in the electricity tariff by the NERC should be reversed.

“You will recall that on April 3, NERC announced increase in electricity tariff, and this is killing Nigerians and Nigerian workers say No to this.

“We ought to enjoy power supply for at least 20 hours, but I can not recollect the last time power was supplied to us for eight hours.

“Recently we had the issue of fuel scarcity and again we are battling with hike in electricity tariff. The Federal Government has to do the needful.

“The Central Working Committee (CWC) of the labour unions met on April 30, to take a stand against the electricity hike and that there should be picketing of DisCos today.

“We hope that the FG and DisCos will do the needful and reverse the tariff, but if they failed, the CWC will give directive on further steps to take.” he said. (NAN)



By Olajide Idowu