Electricity services boss commends Tinubu for signing act

By Constance Athekame

Mr Aliyu Tahir, Managing Director, Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), has commended President Bola Tinubu for signing the 2023 Electricity Act into law.

Mrs Ama Umoren, Head, Communication and Protocol, NEMSA in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said Tahir stated this while felicitating with Tinubu and Nigerians on the nation’s 63rd Independence Anniversary.

Umoren said that Tahir, who is also the Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, commended Tinubu for his leadership drive and passion to leave behind a better and improved electricity supply services in the country.

The NEMSA boss also applauded the untiring efforts of the Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, to provide the needed policy direction in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Tahir recalled that NEMSA was established by Electricity Act, 2015 (now Electricity Act, 2023), to carry on the functions of enforcement of technical standards and regulations, technical inspection.

”Some of these functions include testing and certification of all categories of electrical installations, electricity meters and instruments to ensure an efficient production and delivery of safe, reliable and sustainable power supply.

”We also guarantee safety of lives and property in the Nigerian electricity supply industry and other allied industries/workplaces and premises,” he said.

According to him, the priority of the agency is for Nigerians to have electricity networks that are stable, safe and reliable.

Tahir said that through close collaboration with partners, NEMSA strives to ensure zero incidences of electrical accidents, energy accountability, eliminate sub-standard equipment and materials, and rid the system of quack electrical personnel.

He said that one of the strategies to realise the vision was through effective service delivery.

”We are doing this by consistently applying our corporate culture defined by a simple set of corporate values of quality service and safety, honesty and integrity, as well as leadership and collaboration,” the statement quoted Tahir as saying.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

