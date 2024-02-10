Electricity : Power company to install 204kw Solar Plant in UNN

Engr. Edu Okeke, the Managing Director of Azura Power West Africa Limited, says the company will install 204 kilowatts of soler energy in the Faculty of Engineering, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) free of charge

Azuru Power, is an independent power producer based in Warri, Edo State.

Okeke who is an alumnus of UNN disclosed this in Nsukka on Friday during the Ground Breaking Ceremony of the 240KW Solar electrification and Car Park Construction Project by Azuru Power

He said the project when completed in May this year would provide 24 hours uninterrupted power supply to all departments in Faculty of Engineering UNN.

The project which he said would cost the sum of N604m was part of Azuru’s cooperate social responsibility aimed at boosting power in UNN as well as contributing to the growth of the energy sector in Nigeria.

“This is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to help boost electricity in the country and encourage the use of sustainable energy.

“This project which comprises 240kw solar electrification and Car Park Construction Project will cost the company N604m and will be inaugurated in May this year.

“When completed it will supply electricity to all the departments in faculty of engineeringand and provide conducive car park space for the faculty.

“This is parts of our own contribution towards energy sustainability in the country,” he said.

The Managing Director who was represented by Mr. Murtala Bello, Head Corporate Affairs, explained that the project when inaugurated in May had two years warranty and maintenance by the company.

Also speaking, Mr Sunny Nwachukwu, the Project Manager said that the project would be executed according to specifications and would be completed in May as stated.

Nwachukwu explained that funds and materials to start and finish the project have been set aside and nothing would constitute any delay in completing the project as scheduled.

In a renark, Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice-chancellor of UNN commended the Azura Power for the project and said that when completed it would go a long way in reducing the amount the university pays to Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) as monthly Electricity bill.

“The 240kw Solar electrification and car park construction project is laudable and important to the university as power is one of the major challenges we are having here.

“When the project is completed it will help in reducing the huge amount of money the university pays monthly to EEDC for electricity consumption.

“I commend Okeke, the Managing Director of Azura Power for using the project to give back to UNN his alma mata,” he said.

The VC who was represented in the occasion by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration, Prof. Romanus Ezeokonkwo also commended the numerous intervention projects in the faculty of engineering by their alumni and urged alumni in other faculties to emulate engineering.

Earlier in a remark, Prof Emenike Ejiogu, Dean Faculty of Engineering, UNN, explained that Okeke, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Azuru Power had in 2022 during the Faculty’s biannual Herbert Macaulay Memorial Lecture (HMML) series announced his intention to install 240kw solar and construction of car park for the faculty.

“Today, we are here to the glory of God to witness the ground breaking ceremony of the 240kw Solar plant and car park construction project.

“When completed, all the departments in the faculty will be enjoying 24 hours steady power supply and this will no doubt enhance teaching, learning, administrative work as well as research,” he said.

The Dean, who is also the Director, Africa Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Power and Energy Development (ACE-SPED) UNN, said further that HMML series had been an avenue through which the faculty was using to project the activities and challenges of the faculty to the alumni and the general public.

He expressed especial appreciation to the MD of the Azura Power and assured him that the faculty would give all necessary cooperation to ensure smooth execution of the project as well as ensures its maintenance when completed.

Our correspondent reports that, some of the personalities that witnessed the ground breaking ceremony include; principal officers in UNN, head of departments in faculty of engineering, officials from Azuru Power.

..