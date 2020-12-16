Electricity; Kano REB provides 274 electric poles 1,000 housing units,MD

The Kano State Rural and Electrification Board (REB) says it had installed 274 electric poles to provide electricity to 1,000 housing units in the state.

Mr Garba Uba, the Managing Director of the board, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano, said the project was ongoing at Gurjiya, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area.

“270 high tension poles, four low tension poles with three 500 KVA transformers will be installed to generate light to all the houses”, he said.