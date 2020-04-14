Electricity: GenCos fail to generate 3,666 megawatts due to gas shortage

Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos) comprising gas-fired and hydro stations said they could not generate 3,666 megawatts of electricity on Monday due to unavailability of gas.

This information was made known  in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, office of the Vice President, a copy of which was obtained in Abuja on Tuesday  .

Similarly, it said that 526.2 megawatts was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report, however, said that the GenCos released an average of 4,515 MegaWatts/Hour of electricity into the national grid on Monday.

It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was up by 148.05 megawatts from the 4,367 released on Sunday .

The report indicated that the power sector lost an estimated N2,012 billion on Monday  due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform/activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Monday was unavailability of gas.

The report said that the peak generation attained on Monday  was 4,972.5  megawatts. (NAN)




