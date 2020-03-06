Electricity: GenCos fail to generate 3,655mw due to gas shortage

Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations say they could not generate 3,655 megawatts of electricity on Thursday due to unavailability of gas.

This information was made known in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, office of the Vice President, a copy of which was obtained in Abuja on Friday.

The report also noted that 359 megawatts of electricity was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said that 0 megawatt was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report, however, said that the GenCos released an average of 3,934 MegaWatts/Hour of electricity into the national grid on Thursday.

It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was up by 272.89 megawatts from the 3,661 released on Wednesday.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N1,927 billion on Thursday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform/activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Thursday was unavailability of gas.

The report said that the peak generation attained was 4,129.7 megawatts. (NAN)