Electricity: GenCos fail to generate 2,967.5MW due to gas shortage

Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos) comprising gas-fired and hydro stations said that they could not generate 2,967.5 megawatts of electricity on Tuesday due to unavailability of gas.

This information was made known in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, office of the Vice President, a copy of which was obtained by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday .

The report also noted that 222.5 megawatts of electricity was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said that 365 megawatts was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

The report, however, said that the GenCos released an average of 4,451 MegaWatts/Hour of electricity into the national grid on Tuesday.

It said the electricity sent out by the GenCos was up by 359.48 megawatts from the 4,091 megawatts released on Tuesday.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N1.706.00 billion on Tuesday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform and activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Tuesday was unavailability of gas.

The report said that the peak generation attained was 4,964.5 megawatts. (NAN)