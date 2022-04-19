Electricity: FCCPC wants DisCos to respect consumers’ rights

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has called on Distribution Companies (DisCos) to respect the rights of electricity consumers.

The Commission also urged the companies to be mindful of their commitments to customers in this period of severe electricity shortages and customer dissatisfaction.

The Commission in its official Twitter handle @fccpcnigeria displayed some copies of consumer rights under @NERCNG Service-Based Tariff & Meter Asset Provider frameworks.

It reads “Customers shall be billed according to the hours of electricity supplied (approved band classification).

“You have a right to contest the tariff band classification you have been assigned.

“Payment for meters shall not be made if meters are not available.

“The Meter Asset Provider (MAP) shall install the meter at the premises of the customer within 10 working days of payment’’. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

