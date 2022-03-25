Electrician charged with stealing Nicon Hotel’s N120m armoured cables

By Aderemi Bamgbose

A 26-year-old electrician, Taye Rabiu, on Friday appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ondo State, for alleged burglary and stealing of Nicon Hotel’s generator amoured cables worth N120 million.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing a three-count charge bordering on burglary and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant and others still at large committed the alleged offences on Jan. 31, at 12:15 a.m. at Okitipupa.

The prosecutor said that the defendant and the others burgled Nicon Hotel, Okitipupa, vandalised three Mikano generators and removed the armoured cables.

The prosecutor said that the alleged offences contravened Sections 512(2) and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Chris Ojuola, granted him bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He directed that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to Ondo State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until April 11 for hearing. (NAN)

