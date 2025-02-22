Electorate berate OSSIEC over poor conduct of LG poll in Osun

Some electorate in Osun have berated the State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) for the poor conduct of the local government election in the state.

By Reporters



The electorate, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, said that ad hoc staff of the commission were not at most of the polling units during the election period for them to exercise their civic right.

Mrs Tinumola Tijani, an electorate, who spoke with NAN at Unit 11, Ward 3, Asubuaro, Osogbo, said that it was unfortunate that she could not cast her vote.



Tijani, who was at her polling unit before 9:00a.m. to cast her vote, said that there was no staff of the commission to attend to her.



She said that the election fell below the expectations of the electorate in the state.



Another electorate, Mr Yemi Akindele, who said no OSSIEC ad hoc staff was available to attend to voters at Unit 17, Ward 4, Cele junction, Owode-Ede, described the election as a jamboree.



Akindele said that he left his home early to cast his vote but met nobody at the polling unit to attend to him.



” This is unfortunate. What kind of election is this? I am highly disappointed,” he said.



NAN also reports that there were no OSSIEC staff in most of the polling units visited in Ife, Osogbo, Obokun, Owode-Ede, among others.



In Ede, the home town of the governor, the situation was a bit different.



The electorate were seen in some of the polling units visited with OSSIEC ad hoc staff attending to them.



At Obalaoye Grammar School, Unit 2 ,Ward 4, some electorate were seen on the queue at 8:00 a.m., waiting to cast their votes.



Also, Oloba Atapara Unit 6, Ward 1, witnessed turnout of few electorate waiting to accredited and to cast their votes.



During the election, many residents defied the restriction of vehicular movement order from 5:00a.m. to 5:00p.m. as vehicles were seen moving about without hindrance.



Many traders and shop owners also opened for business.



As at 10:30 a.m., election had ended in most of the polling units visited.(NAN)

