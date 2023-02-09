Electoral Violence: Group takes campaign to FCT motor parks

By Gami Tadanyigbe

The Centre For Peace Advocacy and Sustainable Development (CEPASD), in collaboration with Cardinal Onaikan for Peace, has taken its campaign against electoral violence to Nyanya motor park in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Executive Director of (CEPASD), Mr Igweshi Augustine, during the sensitisation programme on Thursday, said there was need to sensitise the motorists to enable them commit to peaceful elections.

Augustine said the campaign was to ensure that the motor parks were safe for travellers before, during and after the 2023 general election for peaceful coexistence in the country.

According to him, there is need for a synergy with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to stop its members from being recruited as political thugs during elections.

“The 2023 general elections is here. So, the CEPASD in collaboration with Cardinal Onaikan for Peace is here to launch the Good Voices Against Electoral Violence Campaign in Nyanya Motor Park.

“The political elites hire these youths to use them to carry out acts of electoral violence during elections. So, today, we are persuading them to understand that a fair election is possible in 2023.

“The situation in the country is very delicate and going by the past experiences, Nigeria witnessed post electoral violence in 2011, during which we recorded colossal loss of lives and properties.

“In the same vein, many people travel across every part of the country from the motor parks. That is also why we are working together with the transport unions to sensitise the people to shun electoral violence in 2023,” he said.

However, he added that several studies have shown that most electoral violence was perpetrated by hoodlums who lurk around motor parks in the country.

He said CEPASD works to advocate, mobilise, educate youth resilience to champion peace building, advocate against gender-based violence and accelerate the UN sustainable development goals and the African Union agenda 2063. (NAN)