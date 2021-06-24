Electoral Institute commences training on online registration portal, IVED

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Electoral has commenced training on the online registration portal and the use of INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED).

The Director General, Electoral Institute, Dr Sa’ad Idris at the online Training of Trainers (ToT) on the continuous voters registration exercise on Wednesday, remarked that the training was for the demonstration of the online registration portal and a presentation of the INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IEVD).

According to him, the training is in preparation for the oncoming continuous voter registration exercise.

He said,”I consider it a privilege to welcome you all to this important Training of Trainers (ToT) in preparation for the Continuous Voter Registration exercise scheduled to commence on the 28th June, 2020.

“As you are aware, the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) is an exercise meant for the registration of citizens who turned 18 years of age after the last registration exercise or those who for one reason or another could not register in the previous exercises.

“This training is for the demonstration of the Online Registration portal and a presentation of the INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED) technology deployed by the Commission for the purpose of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise.

“IVED is an Android tablet to be used in place of the existing Data Capturing Machine (DDC) deployed for CVR in previous exercises.

“I am glad to say that the Commission’s commitment to improve upon the electoral processes has been yielding positive results as illustrated by the outcome of the series of meetings with relevant Stakeholders.”

The DG disclosed that the voters will equally be trained as they are expected to conduct themselves professionally inline with the CVR guiding principles.

“Consequently, the expectations of voters concerning the exercise is high and the Continuous Voter Registration Officials who would be trained soon are also expected to conduct themselves professionally in line with the CVR guiding principles to meet the aspirations of the Voting population.

“It is incumbent on you therefore as trainers to interrogate all issues surrounding the operations of INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED) technology and the Guidelines for the Conduct of Continuous Voter Registration,” he said.

He also said the institute would organize an in-person Training-of-Trainers (ToT) where trainers would come together to simulate and further interrogate the new processes and procedures of the CVR exercise.

According to him, the date of the in-person training would be communicated to you in due course.

The DG thanked and appreciate Directors of collaborating departments: Director ICT, Director VR, Director Electoral Operations, Director Voter Education and Publicity and Director, Legal Drafting and Clearance who by their various contributions and presentations made the training robust and worthwhile.

He equally thanked the Chairman and other members of the Commission, Chairman and Members of the Board of the Electoral Institute (BEI) for providing the enabling environment for the training to take place.

He further urged all trainers in general and particularly the State Training Officers (STOs) to give the training all the attention it deserved.

