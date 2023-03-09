Electoral Hub tasks President-elect on 35% affirmative action

By Angela Atabo

The Electoral Hub, an affiliate of the Initiative for Research, Innovation and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD), has tasked the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu to implement the 35 per cent affirmative action in his appointments.

Director, IRIAD-The Electoral Hub, Princess Hamman-Obels said this in a statement to mark the International Women’s Day (IWD) on Thursday in Abuja.

Hamman-Obels said that the implementation of the affirmative action would help to promote gender equity and inclusion in the governance.

She also tasked the incoming administration to ensure its actions and decisions were in cognisance with gender dimension so as to protect the rights of women and girls.

She also called on the government to create a conducive environment that would protect the rights of women and girls.

Hamman-Obels said there was need to protect women and girls in their diversities in digital spaces and to combat the anti-rights and anti-gender narratives because women and girls have equal digital rights as men and boys.

She also urged all citizens to embrace equity as it would bring about national integration and development.

“On this special day, IRIAD and the Electoral Hub join millions around the world to commemorate the 2023 International Women’s Day.

“It is a day in which women are celebrated for their accomplishments regardless of national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic, or political boundaries.

“The day serves as a reminder to gear up efforts towards gender parity.

“The day is important to celebrate women’s achievements, educate and raise awareness for women’s equality, call for advancing women, and encourage the quickening of gender parity, “she said.

Hamman-Obels said that the 2023 theme “DigitAll: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality”, “Embrace Equity” sought to honor and celebrate the women and girls leading the way in advancing digital education and transformational technology.

“We celebrate and commend the diligence, courage, and performance of women candidates in the just concluded Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives elections.

“We are particular about celebrating women’s achievements and also encourage female candidates running for the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections to remain steadfast and committed in the race.

“We look forward to celebrating Sen. Aisha Binani and Comrade Beatrice Itubo as governors-elect of Adamawa and Rivers respectively,” she said.(NAN)