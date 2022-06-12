Electoral fraudsters will be disappointed in 2023, says Accord chairman

By Francis Onyeukwu

The Accord Party in Anambra says the 2023 general election results will disappoint politicians banking on vote buying and electoral malpractices.



The party predicted that the outcome might end the era of electoral fraud and monetary inducement in Nigeria’s political struggle.



Chief Bartho Igwedibia, State chairman of Accord Party, made the predictions during a news conference on Sunday in Awka.



Igwedibia said that the leadership of the party both at the state and federal levels, foresaw this and decided to adopt proactive steps ahead of time.



“With the recent amendment in the Electoral Act, it is now clear that results shall be transmitted electronically from the polling units to central collation point, and this will end manipulation of results,” he said.



Igwedibia attributed the recent surge in the number of people seeking to obtain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to the fact that votes will count in next year’s elections.



“After considering that votes will count in next year’s elections, Accord leadership resolved that candidates to fly our flags must have sterling qualities which Nigerians most desired now.



” The choice of our presidential candidate, Prof. Chris Imumolen, shows that it was a painstaking exercise that we did to get a youth with high leadership qualities and he will spring a surprise in next presidential election,” he said.



Igwedibia noted that Accord resolved to field Imumolen, 39 years of age and an educationist, because education was the bedrock upon which every development occurred.



“Most of the bigger political parties were ignorant of this fact that a lot of Nigerians are now informed and will desire a new order in her leadership structures.



“Most bigger parties presented old men as presidential candidates, but we scored a heart trick by making sure that we presented a youth full of potentials,” he said.



According to him, “Nigeria is presently having mirage of challenges due to recycling of old men as political leaders most of whom no longer fit into the digital word.



“We need a sound minded and experienced youthful leader capable of tackling the challenges of insecurity, unemployment, hunger and poor funding of our universities amongst others,” he said.



Igwedibia said that Accord had already drawn action plans to ensure that its candidates, especially the presidential candidate, emerged winner of 2023 election.(NAN)

