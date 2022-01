By Haruna Salami

The Senate on the first day of plenary after Christmas and New Year recess went straight into a close door session.

After the opening prayer by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, he simply said “leader, closed session” to keep off the prying eyes of the press and those in the gallery.

It was an open secret that the upper chamber adopted the close door session to try to find a common front in it’s response to President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto of Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

