Electoral amendment bill to be laid July 13 – Reps Spokesman

July 8, 2021



Mr Benjamin Kalu, Spokesman for House of Representatives, has said that electoral amendment bill would be laid on July 13 before the House goes on recess.

He said this a news conference on Thursday Abuja, saying report would be laid before Assembly proceed on recess.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kalu’ clarification was coming against the backdrop of speculations that the electoral amendment bill had been tinkered by members of the committee.

According to him, people are judging and speaking too soon on electoral bill, not knowing the Assembly does not operate on the pages of newspapers.

He stated that a bill must go through the whole “nine yard”, before it would be considered, stressing that it would be unfair if the House was judged, based on mere speculation.

Kalu agreed that it was the right of every to ask questions and expressed their opinion, but added that they must ask such questions,  based on knowledge and required facts.

He said that until the report goes through the Committee of a Whole,  it would not become an official .

He added that the news of tinkering the electoral bill remained the realms of speculation and a hasty conclusion.

The House of Spokesman said that if any alteration found its way into the electoral bill, “we can then make the requisite noise.”

He stated that for now, the House would not issue on what was not before it, adding that as now, the report had not yet been brought the House.

On the issue of PIB, Kalu said he had encouraged most of its members to explain the details of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) to their constituents.

He said that the interface as well as the had revealed that the agitation among Nigerians had been doused and are beginning to soften perception of some people certain .

He stated that there was nothing self- serving in the laws the Assembly made for Nigerians, and that it would always do things that reflected their .(NAN).

