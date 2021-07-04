Electoral Act: Time to resist dangerous manipulation by NASS -Statement by CSOs, Activists

July 4, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Civil Society 0



4 July 2021

#SaveOurElections   #NoToMannualTransmissionOfResults  #SaveNGElectoralIntegrity

ELECTORAL ACT: TIME TO RESIST THE DANGEROUS MANIPULATION NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

As everyone may be aware, the National Assembly will pass the Electoral Amendment Bill (2021) this week. Barring any last-minute changes, the Bill is expected to be passed by both chambers on Thursday.

Some proposals canvassed by citizens were adopted in the Bill e.g., voting, financial independence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and new timelines for submission of list of candidates. However, there are discrepancies between the approved version of the Bill and the alleged final copy, where some key provisions have been manipulated.

In the alleged final copy, some key priority amendments were rejected leadership of the National Assembly, e.g. transmission of results has been prohibited (S.50(2)) and the limits on campaign expenses have been increased (S.88).     We are also that the National Assembly has rejected the proposal empowering INEC to review the declaration of scores and return of candidates made by a Returning Officer, and determine that the declaration was made under duress or contrary to the provisions of the law (S.65). Following, the events of the 2019 , we are convinced that INEC needs to have this power in order to prevent politicians from going through the backdoor to win election and steal electoral mandate at gun point!

It is instructive to note that following the submission of the Electoral Amendment Committee’s report, the National Assembly leadership undertook an additional review of the report to insert and reject some amendments unilaterally, without going through the established process for such insertion.

We are that the alleged final copy of the Electoral Amendment Bill, which we have reviewed, does not represent the interests of the Nigerian people and we therefore consider it a forged document that must not be substituted for our legitimate demands. Five examples of discrepancies noted are summarised below.

IssueApproved TextForged Text
Release of INEC funds – Section 3(3)To be released in yearly instalments starting two years before election and ending not later than 180 days to the electionTo be released not later than one year before election (no provision for    instalments)
Transmission of Results – Section 50(2)Procedure for voting and transmission of results to be determined by INECProcedure for voting and results transmission to be determined by INEC, provided that transmission of results shall not be electronic
Declaration of Scores Under Duress – Section 65Decision of a Returning Officer on declaration of scores and return of candidate shall be final, provided that INEC can within 7 days review the declaration and determine that is was not made under duress or contrary to the provisions of the lawDecision of a Returning Officer on declaration of scores and return of candidate shall be final (no power of INEC to review)
Judicial Review of INEC Decision – Section 76INEC’s decision not to register a party can be in court, provided that legal action is commenced within 14 days from the date of receipt of the decisionINEC’s decision not to register a party can be in court, provided that legal action is commenced within 45 days from the date of receipt of the decision
Campaign Financing – Section 88Limits on campaign expenses: N1B; Governor N200M, Senate N40M, House of Reps N30M, State House of Assembly N10MLimits on campaign expenses increased as follows: N15B; Governor N5B, Senate N1.5B, House of Reps N500M, State House of Assembly N50M

In particular, the manipulation of Section 50(2) undermines INEC’s effort to improve the election results management regime, considering that we recently witnessed the successful introduction of the Election Results Viewing Portal in some of the off-cycle elections, which improved the integrity of the process greatly. In addition, the dramatic increase in spending limits, should be of great concern to all Nigerians. It is an indication that the National Assembly is committed to entrenching a political system that is heavily monetised.

We are worried about the grave implications these underhanded manipulations and illegal actions will have on our Electoral Process. We call on Senate Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, to speak up clearly that they are not aware of these amendments and are not part of any attempt to subvert the voices of Nigerians.

We also urge Nigerians to stand up to resist this latest attempt National Assembly to manipulate the Electoral Act for self-perpetuation and self-interest. We must ensure this bill is not passed on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

We will continue to make the contact of National Assembly members available so that Nigerians can engage their representatives directly.

Signed

  1. Center for Liberty
  2. The Electoral Hub
  3. Yiaga Africa
  4. Ayisha Osori
  5. Princess Hamman-Obels
  6. Raising New Voices
  7. Ready To Lead Africa
  8. MACAA
  9. Speak Out Africa Initiative
  10. Centre for Development Alternatives Research and Studies
  11. Aspilos Foundation
  12. Centre for Impact Advocacy
  13. Free Nigeria Coalition
  14. Adopt A Goal for Development Initiative
  15. Nigerians
  16. SING Nigeria
  17. Enough is Enough
  18. Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC)
  19. Community Life Project (CLP)
  20. FAME Foundation
  21. Women in Politics Forum (WIPF)
  22. UTO Foundation
  23. Ebere Ifendu
  24. Vision Spring Initiatives
  25. South-South Women Association (SSPWA)
  26. Mojubaolu Olufunke Okome
  27. Media Concern Initiative (MediaCon) for Women and Children
  28. Nigeria Women Trust Fund
  29. Women Foundation of Nigeria
  30. Baobab for Women’s Human Rights
  31. League of Women Voters of Nigeria NILOWV
  32. Iyom Josphine Anenih
  33. Equality Through Education Foundation (ETEF)
  34. Daria Media Foundation
  35. TechHerNG
  36. Through Skills Acquisition Initiative (LETSAI)
  37. Arms Initiative for Sustainable Development
  38. Education as Vaccine
  39. Young Women in Politics Forum
  40. Citizens Centre for Integrated Development and Social Rights
  41. Clem Aguiyi, President Move on Nigeria and Co-Founder: Powered by the People
  42. Paul Ogwu. Acting Executive Director, Institutional and Sustainable Development Foundation.
  43. Dinidari Foundation
  44. Access to Justice (A2J)
  45. Sterling Centre for Law & Development
  46. Initiative for Research, Innovation and Advocacy in Development (IRIAD)         
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,