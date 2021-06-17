Electoral Act: Tambuwal urges Canada to pressure FG, NASS

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has urged the Canadian government to appeal to the Federal Government and the National Assembly (NASS) to expedite action on the timely passage of the National Electoral Act into law.

He also asked the Canadian government to weigh-in on the issues of of expression and sustenance of democratic values in Nigeria.

The governor who said the state and the country is interested in deepening its democracy, told the visiting Acting High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, Mr Nicholas Simard, on Wednesday, that this can only be achieved if there is free, fair and credible , “which is only possible if you have a properly captured system in the Electoral Act.”

According to him, what is discernable, the NASS is not much in that regard, thus the need to appeal to Canada to add its voice to this call and the issues of good governance and transparency in the general administration of the country.

what was experienced in 2019, the Act was passed by NASS at a time when it not be signed into law by Mr President because of either EU or ECOWAS protocol,”
Tambuwal observed as he expressed appreciation with the very relationship between Nigeria/Sokoto state government with the Canada.

He said as a state and indeed as a federation, both the federal and state have benefitted immensely the interventions of the Canadian government, especially in the areas of education, where through the UNFPA, Sokoto state has received support in its effort to develop girl-child education, healthcare- on addressing fistula issues and the development of framework on gender- Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act.

Tambuwal added that Sokoto state government is looking forward to a greater collaboration with Canada,particularly in strengthening its system of bureacracy.

Earlier in his address Mr Simard said the team from the Canadian were in the state to show their concern on the situation of insecurity in the Northern States and the country in general.

Noting that Sokoto and its neighbouring states were experiencing various forms of conflicts, such as farmers-herders clashes, kidnappings and other crimes, he assured the state of his country’s support in the development of these states.

He further pledged that Canada will assist Nigeria and Sokoto state to nip in the bud the root causes of the insecurity, which economic insecurity and poverty.

He also maintained that his country will look into the issues of gender inequality, the role of women in the society and also partner the state government on health and gender parity.

Mr Nicholas, whose request to get a brief on the efforts of the state government in COVID-19 was obliged, said both his country had announced at the recent G7 Summit held in the United Kingdom that it would provide 100 milliion doses of vaccines to many countries including Nigeria.

Adding that Canada is a trade partner with Nigeria, one of the biggest economy in Africa, he pledged the country’s commitment to the development of Sokoto state and private sector engagement.

