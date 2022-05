The Supreme court has fixed May 26 to hear a suit filed by President Muhammmadu Buhari and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, voiding the provisions of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

Buhari and Malami filed a suit on April 29 before the apex court through a group of private lawyers, including Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), hired by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.(NAN)

