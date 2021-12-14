Electoral Act: Saraki calls for more transparent electoral system

By Chimezie Godfrey

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the electoral amendment act, saying it will ensure Nigeria’s elections are freer, fairer, and more transparent.

In a video released on his social media handles, Saraki, whose 8th Senate passed amendments to the four times between 2015 and 2019, emphasized President Buhari said he wants to be the President leaves behind stronger democratic institutions, therefore, by signing the electoral act, the President can “leave behind a stronger democracy than his predecessors.”

Saraki said:“Nigeria, as a leader on the African continent, must always ensure the voice of all Nigerians — especially our young people — will be truly heard in Government. This can only happen when our electoral laws are seen to have integrity.

“We all want to build a nation with strong democratic values instill confidence in investors. This all begins with having a sound electoral act. 

“The amended on the President’s desk has about 25 amendments. Out of this, it is only 4 subsections on direct primaries are contentious. 

“Anyways, all laws are perfect. Nigeria’s democracy stands to gain so much more from the other amendments, than what it will lose from the 4 contentious subsections. 

“As Mr. President has said at several fora, he hopes to leave behind a stronger democracy than his predecessors. This is why, like millions of and our friends in the international community, I strongly believe this law will give our nation a framework ensures we have a fairer and more transparent electoral system,” the Senate President said.

