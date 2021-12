The President has sent a letter to the National Assembly stating his position on the bill amending the electoral act.

The Presidency confirmed this in a statement Monday, by Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and publicity

The statement however kept mum on President Buhari’s position on the electoral bill.

“It is privileged communication so it is for them to disclose the contents” ,Shehu said.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

No tags for this post.