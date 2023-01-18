Elections: We’ll ensure Police image is not tarnished – AIG

By Sani Idris

The Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police in charge of Zone 14, (Kaduna and Katsina) Edward Egbuka, said the Force would ensure that its image was not tarnished in the coming general elections.

Egbuka said this on Wednesday when he paid an official visit to the Kaduna Police Command to interact with its personnel.

He said the visit was to encourage the personnel on the good work they were doing to rid the state and country of crimes.

He noted that the personnel were sacrificing a lot to the service of humanity and their father land, which called for such kind of visits to encourage and motivate them on their good.

The AIG said that the visit was also to review operational strategies of the zone to ensure more successes in the fight against crime and criminality within their areas of responsibilities.

“We will also review the zones strategies to ensure peaceful general elections; we will make sure that the image of the Force is not compromised in any way,” he said.

Egbuka thanked the personnel for their sacrifices to the state and assured them of the Zone’s support at all times

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna Command, Yekini Ayoku, said the Command was strategic with the much number of its personnel and 61 divisions spread across the state.

He lamented various forms of crimes and criminalities, including kidnaping and banditry, which he described as the most worrisome bedeviling the state.

Ayoku noted that in spite of the challenges, the Command had worked diligently in ensuring that crimes were reduced drastically.

On the forthcoming general elections, he stated that he had engaged in discussion with political parties and agreed to terms, to ensure peaceful elections.

He solicited for more support from the AIG to ensure successful operations against crime in the state.

He warned the personnel against meddling in politics, while calling on them to keep the spirit of patriotism high above their personal interests.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the AIG assumed duty on Nov. 10, 2020. (NAN)