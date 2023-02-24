Elections: VIO deploys 507 personnel for seamless traffic movement in FCT

By Yahaya Isah

The FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Service (DTRS) has deployed 507 personnel to man the roads before, during and after the upcoming general elections.

This is contained in a statement by the Head, Public Relations Division, FCT, DRTS, Mr Kalu Emetu, on Friday in Abuja.

Emetu said that the deployment was part of efforts to make FCT roads safe and secure for the electorate and other users.

He added that the officers were to manage the traffic in every part of the territory to ensure free movement of electoral materials as well as those on essential duties.

Emetu added that the officers were to cover nine sectorial areas of the territory, including Abaji/Rubochi, Karshi/Karu; Kwali, Kuje, Gwagwalada, Dutse/Bwari, Kabusa and Zuba/Dei Dei sectors.

According to him, each of the sectors is to be manned by 25 officers where they are required to enforce traffic restrictions during the period of the elections, and very sector is to operate with two Hilux vehicles.

“In the same vein, 87 officers were deployed to the national situation room collation centre to cordon off traffic from the 13 traffic access point around the collation centres.

“Also, 60 officers had been deployed to the three boundary points of the FCT to monitor traffic in the areas. The boundary areas include Abaji, Zuba and Nyanya.

“Similarly, 50 Inspection officers were deployed to inspect and to certify the 520 vehicles conveying electoral materials to various locations in the FCT.

“In the same way, 50 officers and men were deployed to join in the show of force with other security agencies in the territory.”

Emetu said that it was pertinent to note that the Directorate also deployed materials and vehicular logistics support for the success of the elections.

They includd 53 Hilux vehicles, 20 motorbikes and riders, 20 iron barricades, four numbers of juggernaut and one coaster bus.

He, however, said that the officers were directed to exhibit high level of discipline as enshrined in the operational guidelines of the Directorate’s regulations. (NAN)