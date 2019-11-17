Elections: US, UK, EU, Austria, others raise alarm over violence in Kogi

The diplomatic Community in Nigeria has expressed “alarm” over what it described as “reports of widespread incidents of violence and intimidation, some of which were witnessed by our teams in Kogi.”

A statement emailed to Newsdiary online listed Austria, the European Union Delegation, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States among countries which were part of the Diplomatic Team deployed to the elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states on 16 November .



The statement further said, “We are also concerned by evident vote buying and credible reports of ballot box snatching in both Bayelsa and Kogi.”

Titled: “Diplomatic Watch Statement On Bayelsa And Kogi Elections”, the statement reads in full:

“The Diplomatic Watch deployed teams from Austria, the European Union Delegation, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States to the elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states on 16 November.

“We express our alarm at reports of widespread incidents of violence and intimidation, some of which were witnessed by our teams in Kogi. There are reports of fatalities and people missing, including INEC staff. Our thoughts are with all victims and their families.

“We encourage all stakeholders, in particular political leaders, to call for calm and we encourage security agencies to investigate thoroughly and bring perpetrators to justice.

“We are also concerned by evident vote buying and credible reports of ballot box snatching in both Bayelsa and Kogi.

“We commend the commitment and resilience of voters in both states who came out to exercise their democratic rights. We express our sympathy for those affected by the violence, including ordinary voters; INEC officials; members of the NYSC; civil society; and the media. All should be able to carry out their fundamental role in the democratic process free from intimidation and harassment.

“As long-standing friends, we have been present at every major election in Nigeria since 1999. We remain committed to working impartially with Nigerian authorities, INEC in particular, as well as civil society to consolidate and deepen democracy.”