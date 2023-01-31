Elections: US based lawyer drums support for Obi 

By Victor Nwachukwu

A United States based lawyer, Mr Christian Nwachukwu, has drummed support for the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, in the upcoming general elections.

Nwachukwu, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri on Monday, described Obi as the “most qualified contender to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari”.

Nwachukwu, an Imo born attorney, said that Obi’s antecedents as Governor of Anambra, his wide exposure and experience combined to make him more qualified than his contemporaries on the presidential race.

He enjoined Nigerians residing in the United States to get involved in the electioneering process by educating their kith and kin in Nigeria on the need to support Obi for a better Nigeria.

He also advised Nigerians to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in readiness for the polls, adding that the opportunity to elect credible leaders cannot be left to chance.

“I was the Chairman of Peter Obi’s Town Hall Meeting with Nigerians in Atlanta, USA, and looking at the antecedents of the former Anambra Governor and Labour Party Presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, one cannot doubt that he will do well, if elected as President.

“May I use this opportunity to advise Nigerians to collect their PVC. This is the only way we can vote during the forthcoming polls and change the current narrative,’’ he said.

He advised youths not to allow themselves be used by politicians to cause trouble and achieve their selfish aims during the elections but to get busy with skills acquisition for a better future.

“Youths should bear in mind that there is no short- cut to success in life. Diligence, sincerity, commitment and dedication to duty pay in the long run. Education and skills acquisition are necessary,’’ he said.(NAN)