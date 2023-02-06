Elections: Think carefully, vote your conscience, Akinyemi tells Nigerians

By Kazeem Akande

Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, a former Minister of External Affairs, has urged Nigerians to think carefully and vote their conscience during the coming general elections, for a better country.

Akinyemi gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), during the Luncheon and Merit Awards ceremony to mark Igbobi College 91st Anniversary at the school in Lagos on Sunday.

According to him, Nigerian citizens should act in such manner because the young generation need a country that will reward merit and hard work.

He said that the country needs “a round peg in a round hole” that would not only make the required impact locally, but also make sure the country is in its rightful place internationally.

“This is because the world is going through a transition from old order to the new and there’s a need for Nigeria to sit at the table of decisions in the world.

“Nigeria’s seat should not be vacant at the world table where decisions are being taken, so that we can have an active foreign policy for the betterment of the country,” he said.

The former minister also said he was proud to be an old student of Igbobi College, which had produced great leaders in both the country and the world.

“This is my old school, I came into the college in 1955 and finished in 1959; this school is one of the best colleges in the world.

“This college has produced the first African President of International Court of Justice, Justus Elias, Vice President Yemi Oshinbajo, Air Commodore Mudashiru, former Lagos Governor and a current minister, Babatunde Fashola, and other reputable citizens,” he said.

Mr Olumuyiwa Kinoshi, the President Igbobi College Old Boys Association, told NAN that the anniversary of the school was very important to the association and numerous old students always found there way to the yearly event.

“It is a period we give awards to those who deserve it in their various professions, also we are using the period to tell the present students that this is the best time to be in Igbobi college.

“Telling them that the future is now, they should take responsibility of their future now,” he said

He urged the students to stick to their studies so that they could make meaningful impact in the society in the future.

NAN reports that among old students that bagged special awards were retired Maj-Gen Gbolahan Oyefesobi, a former Nigerian Defence Adviser in London; and Dr Olusegun Ogboye, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health.

Also honoured were Mr Olatunji Akinwunmi, a leading member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers; and Mr Femi Soremekun, President of Association of Nigerian Representatives of Overseas Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, among others.

Earlier, the old and current students gathered at the Rev. Canon Reginald Parker Memorial Chapel in the school premises for a thanksgiving service. (NAN)