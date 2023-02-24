Elections: Stop violence against women in politics – Foundation 

By Bolanle Lawal

The Balm In Gilead Foundation for Sustainable Development (BIGIF) has urged citizens to refrain from committing any form of violence against women in politics during the general elections.

BIGIF, through its brainchild, Case Tracking and Response Centre (CTRC) stated this in its pre-election statement ahead the Saturday election, by Ms. Oluwatumininu Adedeji, Executive Director, BIGIF (Convener -CTRC) to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

The foundation noted that it was the responsibility of all citizens to protect the rights of women at all times, particularly during elections.

It urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to centre the needs and aspirations of vulnerable groups during the elections to ensure fair treatment and prevent their agency being tampered with by party agents.

It listed the vulnerable to include the aged, pregnant women and people living with disability, adding that, “they must all be mobilised in their neighbourhood and communities to participate in the elections.”

It appealed to security agencies to ensure that intimidation of women voters and other forms of violence that occur during the elections are handled with utmost professionalism.

“The security agencies should monitor and respond to cases of violence against women and ensure that persons who commit such crime are prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

It noted that the general elections offered a huge opportunity to test the full implementation and efficacy of the new electoral law from the deployment of technology to the adaptive capability of INEC and the complementary roles of election stakeholders within a wider scope.

“More than ever, Nigerians and indeed the rest of the World are eagerly anticipating the outcomes of these elections.”

The foundation expressed concerns on the impact of the economic crises in the country which has uniquely affected women may impact voter’s turnout during the elections.

“The twin challenges of poor access to cash and lingering fuel scarcity may impact voter’s turnout during the elections as a significant number of potential voters were seen complaining about their inability to access the new Naira notes for use.

“Some people in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, who had planned to go and vote in their respective rural communities complained of this as the major reason why they may not be able to exercise their franchise.”

The foundation said that its situation room would be opened in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday, and closed on Sunday, Feb. 26 for the Election Day (E-Day) response. While the structure will equally be sustained for post-election GBV response.

It commends the Ekiti Women Advocacy Team (EWAT) and other stakeholders, including security agencies, INEC and sister organisations (CSOs) for continuing to perform their roles and responsibility towards ensuring an inclusive, participatory, and secure 2023 general elections.

The centre urged residents, who witness or experience a VAWIP case to call a toll free number: 0800- 300- 3333 for immediate attention. (NAN)