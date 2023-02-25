Elections: Preach peace in your domain, Abaji ruler directs chiefs

By Deji Abdulwahab

The Ona of Abaji, Alhaji Adamu Yunusa, has directed his chiefs to preach peace in their domains and ensure that their subjects do not cause violence during the general polls which kick off on Saturday

Yunusa, who is also the Chairman of Chiefs in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), gave the advice in Abuja on Friday at a One-Day campaign entitled “Say No to Violence” with the theme “Achieving Peaceful Credible Election Through Attitudinal Change”.

The traditional ruler said that his directive followed his meeting with the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who briefed him on the electoral process.

He also urged parents to caution their children to make peace and shun violence and trouble making while casting ballots.

In his remarks, the Divisional Police Officer, Abaji, CSP Samuel Agada, called on clerics to preach peace to their followers in mosques and churches to ensure violence-free polls.

Also speaking, Mrs Theresa Nnalue, National Orientation Agency (NOA) Director in charge of Orientation and Behaviour Modification, said that citizens participation, political tolerance and violence-free elections were part of the government’s programmes.

Nnalue said that the agency organised the campaign to sensitise Nigerians on government’s activities.

According to her, peace is imperative because without peace, there will be no national development. (NAN)