Elections: Police restrict vehicular movement in Borno

By Hamza Suleiman

The Police command in Borno has announced the restriction of vehicular movements from 1 a.m. to 6p.m. on March 18 during the Governorship and State Houses of assembly elections in the state.

Mr Abdu Umar, the state Commissioner of Police in the state said this in a statement on Friday in Maiduguri.

Umar said that all forms of vehicular movements and any other form of transportation within the State are also restricted.

He said that only INEC officials, Electoral observers, Firefighters, Ambulances for emergencies and other essential services are exempted from the order.

“In the same vein, the command warns all VIP aides and escorts to refrain from accompanying their principals and other politicians to the polling booths,“he said.

The commission said that the Electoral Act 2022 prohibits all quasi Security outfits without legal backing from rendering their services during the elections.

He warned that anyone who flouts the electoral laws or going about with arms would be apprehended and prosecuted accordingly.

Umar assured members of the public a hitch-free and credible elections.

He urged personnel under the command and other sister security agencies deployed for the assignment, to operate within the extant laws guiding the conduct of elections.

The commissioner called on the public to cooperate with all security personnel to ensure the success of the elections in the State.

He, urged residents to discharge their civic responsibilities without fear, as measures have been put in place to forestall any incident that may likely disrupt the conduct of the elections.

“In case of any distress, members of the public are advised to call the following phone numbers for quick response: 08023473293

08068075581, 08130579204,”he said. (NAN)