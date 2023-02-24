Elections: Police restrict movement

By Deborah Akpede

The Police Command in Lagos State has ordered the restriction of all forms of human and vehicular movement from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m on Saturday.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin on Friday.

He said, “In line with the security architecture emplaced for the 2023 General Elections, human and vehicular movements will be restricted on Saturday, Feb. 25 between 0000hrs and 1800hrs across all roads, waterways and airways in Lagos State.

“Except for essential duty vehicles such as ambulances, fire trucks, patrol vehicles of Federal Government security agencies.q

“Exempted from the movement restriction are essential workers, INEC officials and election observers.

“The use of sirens at or around polling units and collation centres is totally banned,” Hundeyin said.

He said that security aides of public and private individuals, who have already been scaled down in accordance with the Electoral Act 2022, are not allowed to escort their principals to polling units and collation centers armed.

According to him, in line with the Electoral Act 2022, no state-owned security agency is part of election security.

Hundeyin said that violators would be apprehended and prosecuted.

The spokesperson encouraged members of the public to be law-abiding as they exercise their franchise.

He urged the public to contact the police on any of the following numbers to report suspicious persons or activities around them: 08127155132, 08065154338, 08063299264, 08039344870 (NAN)