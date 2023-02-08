Elections: Please support us to turn Nigeria around – Obi urges Nigerians

By Angela Atabo

Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has appealed to citizens to support him to turn Nigeria around in the General Elections.

Obi made the call on Tuesday at a Public Presentation of the Book, “Peter Obi: Many Voices One Perspective” in Abuja.

He thanked the organisers of the book launch for believing in him and for choosing to be part of his little effort to see that a new Nigeria is possible .

“We are committed to it, as I told all the supporters, we need people, we need all of you to support us especially in this final days to reach the end of this phase.

“Nigeria has suffered a lot, this is a great country that can be turned around .

“We cannot succeed without your intervention, so as you launch this book, please be part of what we are doing to change Nigeria,” he said.

According to Obi, the 2023 election is an existential election and he urged everyone to be involved.

“If we get it wrong, nobody can tell what next will happen. In all I am doing, I will always wish Nigeria the best.

“I know you will too and in doing that, I urge you to be part of the new Nigeria Datti and I are fighting for,” he said.

The book reviewer, Prof. Okay Ikechukwu, Professor of Strategic Management and Human Capital Development, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, said the 969-page book contains the success stories of Obi.

Ikechukwu said that the book is a compendium of write ups about Obi by different people yet it resonated in similar topic of integrity, character, comments and legacies of achievement.

He said that Nigeria is richly blessed but its potential is limited because of bad leadership and mismanagement of resources.

He, however, said this book has shown that Obi can rescue Nigeria, adding that “the testimony of how he worked is all here in the book”.

The book is a modest effort to draw attention to the attributes of a man of proven integrity a compendium of voices that reveal the man who is aspiring to be the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come May 2023.

He said “It is about a man who is widely believed to possess the world-class leadership attributes desperately needed by Nigerians now to salvage the country and enthrone a new Nigeria.

“The achievement of this goal will ultimately depend on the capacity of Nigerians to insist on integrity as a fundamental leadership trait in the 2023 elections.

“The overall aim of presenting the wide variety of voices and authorship in the book is to give our audience the opportunity to read the thoughts of Nigerians on Mr Peter Obi from different perspectives which is ultimately coalesces into one consensus perspective that it is all about integrity.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the book was edited by a group of Media Professionals, headed by the first female Professor of Mass Communication in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna.

Others are Mr Valentine Obienyem, Mr Daniel Onwukwe and Esin Osuji. (NAN)