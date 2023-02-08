Elections: PIN to deploy digital toolkits to tackle misinformation

By Ruth Oketunde

Paradigm Initiative (PIN), a Pan-African social enterprise, says it plans to deploy digital toolkits and engage fact checkers, to ensure that only accurate information are disseminated before, during and after the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Mr Sani Suleiman, Program Assistant, PIN, said this at a media parley organised to address digital rights violations in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said that the plan was to ensure that information provided on the social media by individuals and politicians were verified and corrected where necessary.

“We have developed AYETA which is an online toolkit for digital security. It was designed to provide users with tools and resources they need to protect their online privacy and security.

“This is particularly important in the run-up to the coming elections where access to information and the ability to communicate freely online is essential for a transparent election process,” he said.

Speaking, Mr Adeboye Adegoke, Senior Manager, Strategy, PIN, said that for the country to have a seamless electoral process, digital rights of the citizens must be respected.

“This meeting is a pan-african meeting and we hold it in every African country, holding an election.

“But what we know is that across Africa, it is very common for internet to be shut down, but we are calling on the government not to fall for that temptation.

“So let the platform of communication be left open so that people have access to alternative news and people can trust in the credibility of the election,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Gbenga Sesan, Executive Director, PIN, said that there was need to preserve digital rights during the election, as the internet had become an indispensable tool for political discourse.(NAN)