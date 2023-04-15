Elections petition tribunal receives 46 petitions in Enugu State

By Maureen Ojinaka

The election petition tribunal in Enugu State says it has received 46 petitions from aggrieved candidates in the 2023 gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections in the state.

Secretary to the tribunal, Mr Yusuf Folmi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday that 38 of the petitions were filed by dissatisfied legislative candidates.

The other eight were received from governorship candidates and parties against the declared victory of Mr Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Folmi said those contesting Mbah’s victory are Mr Christopher Edoga of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Nnamdi Omeje of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and Mr Christopher Agu of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Others are Mr Frank Nweke of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr Cosmas Okey of the Action Alliance (AA) and Mr Uche Nnaji of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Action Alliance (AA) and Action Peoples Party (ACP) are also contesting Mbah’s victory.

Among dissatisfied legislative candidates who filed petitions are Mr Onyeabor Ngwu (LP-Igbo Etiti East), Mr Agbo Amadi (PDP-Nsukka West), Mr Charles Ugwu (PDP-Igbo Etiti East), and Mr Okwudili Nnaji (LP-Nkanu East). (NAN)