Elections: Peaceful voting in Ikorodu, Ikeja, Badagary areas – NSCDC

By Bukola Adetoye

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, on Saturday confirmed that there was peaceful conduct of elections in Ikeja, Ikorodu and Badagary areas of the state.



Mr Usman Alfadarai, the Corps Commandant, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said the NSCDC was hopeful that such peaceful conduct would be replicated in other polling units.

NAN reports that Alfadarai and the Commissioner of Police (CP), Idowu Owohunwa, monitored elections in Ikeja, Ikorodu and Badagry.

Alfadarai said the monitoring would also be done in all areas within the state.

“This shows the commitment of NSCDC in partnership with other security agencies, to ensure peaceful conduct of elections.

He said the command would always execute the mandate to protect critical national assets and infrastructure.

The command’s spokesperson, Mr Seun Abolurin, told NAN that beyond protection of infrastructure, NSCDC was always ready to prevent civil unrest.

Abolurin urged Lagos residents to report suspects and any form of criminal activity within their environment.

NAN also reports that not less than 3,640 officers were deployed to oversee the conduct of Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections. (NAN)