Elections: NUC directs closure of all varsities



By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has ordered a closure of universities across the country to enable students to participate in the 2023 general elections.

This is contained in a letter addressed to Vice-Chancellors of all universities and Directors of Inter-University Centres, and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The letter was signed by the Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), Christopher Maiyaki.

The NUC said that the directive was based on the directive of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

Maiyaki said: “As Vice-Chancellors of all universities and Director/Chief Executive of Inter-University Centres are quite aware the 2023 general elections have been scheduled to hold on Sat. Feb. 25, 2023, for the presidential and National Assembly, and Sat. March 11, 2023 for gubernatorial and State Assembly, respectively.

“In view of the foregoing and concerns expressed on the security of staffers, students and properties of the our respective institutions, the Minister of Education, has, following extensive consultations with the relevant security agencies, directed that all universities and Inter-University Centres be shut down.

” And also academic activities will be suspended between Feb. 22 and March 14, 2023.”