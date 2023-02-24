Elections: NSCDC warns personnel against confrontation with sister agencies

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned its personnel on election duty to avoid physical or verbal confrontations with operatives of other security agencies.

NSCDC Director, Public Relations, Mr Olusola Odumosu, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Odumosu said the Corps’ Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, had sent a strong warning to the 102,000 personnel deployed nationwide that on no circumstances should there be altercations between the Corps and its sister agencies.

The Public Relations Director said it was important for security agencies to collaborate in ensuring that the nation experienced peaceful and transparent elections.

He said the need for personnel to understand and respect that the Nigeria Police Force was the lead agency in election security duties could not be over emphasised, hence the need for synergy.

According to Odumosu, a peaceful working environment between security agencies will foster a peaceful environment for citizens to exercise their franchise.

He urged personnel to be apolitical, display a high level of professionalism, impartiality and neutrality in their conduct.

He also called on Nigerians to report any form of electoral compromise to the appropriate authorities in due time to enable prompt actions. (NAN)