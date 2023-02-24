Elections: NSCDC deploys 3500 officers in Lagos

By Bukola Adetoye

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC), Lagos State command, says it has deployed 3500 officers to ensure the safety of residents this Saturday and during the March 11 general elections.

Mr Usman Alfadarai, Commandant of the corps in the state, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, on Friday.

Alfadarai gave assurance that the NSCDC would deploy every other structure needed to ensure safety of residents as well as peaceful elections.

Giving a breakdown of the deployment, he said that about 500 personnel were deployed to all INEC offices and to oversee all critical infrastructure within the state.

“The personnel have also been mandated to ensure thorough check of garages and gardens, shopping malls, oil pipelines, government offices, markets, among others, and no black spot will be left unmonitored.

“Then we deployed 2500 personnel to all the polling units within the state.

“However, if the need to mobilise more human capacity arises, we are ready,” he said.

The NSCDC boss warned criminals who planned to use the election period to attack innocent residents to have a rethink.

He stressed that the corps would deal decisively with anybody that engaged in criminal activity. (NAN)