Elections: No manual accreditation for media- INEC warns

By Stanley Nwanosike –

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reminded journalists and media organizations that there will be no manual accreditation or alternative to the online accreditation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the INEC online Media Accreditation for 2023General Election portal address is: https://imap.inecnigeria.org.

The INEC Public Relations Officer in Enugu State, Mr Victor Okafor, made the call while speaking with NAN in Enugu on Wednesday.

Okafor, however, appealed to media organizations/houses and journalists to do the needful on time to avoid last minute rush.

“Journalists should not come to the INEC office to complain as there will be no manual accreditation or alternative to the online accreditation.

“I want to remind journalists and media houses that the accreditation will guarantee their free and unhindered movement as well as clearly identify them on the days of the elections,” he said.

Okafor expressed dismay that till date, no media houses or individual journalists in Enugu State had been able to fill the online media accreditation form notwithstanding the publicity he personally made on it.

“On a regular basis, I go into the INEC Media Accreditation for 2023General Election portal) and as at my latest check, I have not seen any media organisation or any individual journalist fill it from Enugu State.

“It does not tell well of the media organizations or journalists here as the clock is ticking towards the deadline for the portal to close.

“I personally circulated the electronic flier and notification via WhatsApp and other platforms the day it was opened. I even sent a step-to-step guide on how to fill the online accreditation,” he said.

NAN recalls that the online portal opened on Thursday, Jan. 5; and it would be shut down at 5p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5 nationwide. (NAN)