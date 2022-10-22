Elections: NAWOJ urges parents to guard their children against thuggery 

By Ibukun Emiola

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has advised parents to guard their children against involvement in any act of thuggery, especially before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of its meeting in Ilorin, signed by its National Secretary, Helen Udofa, which was made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.

The NAWOJ NEC meeting was Presided over by its National President, Mrs Ladi Bala, with the theme: “The Electoral Process: Safety and Responsibilities of Journalists”.

It also called on registered voters to endeavour to collect their PVCs, so that they could exercise their franchise in the forthcoming general elections.

NAWOJ also urged those states that were yet to domesticate the VAPP Law to do so to checkmate indecent dressing, while states that have domesticated the Law should ensure its full implementation.

“NEC in session expressed worries over deplorable state of the roads across the country, and called on governments at all levels to, as a matter of urgency, rehabilitate roads in their domains so as to put them in good condition for safety of the users,” the communique stated.

It also called on government to ensure the resuscitation of rail transport to reduce the pressure on the roads.

The NEC, however, called on the Federal Government to put in place measures that would help cushion the effects of high cost of living in the country.

The association, while urging members to encourage and support one another, it passionately appealed to them to take care of their mental health due to the peculiar nature of the Journalism profession.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

