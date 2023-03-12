Elections: Kaduna APC guber candidate pledges to empower women, youths

By Abdul Hassan

The Kaduna State APC governorship candidate,

Sen. Uba Sani, has pledged to accord top priority to the empowerment of women and and youths, if elected.

A statement by his Media Consultant, Malam Nasiru Danbatta, said on Sunday in Abuja that for Nigeria to achieve sustainable progress, women must have unfettered access to opportunities.

According to him, a more inclusive and equitable society should also include the culture of giving women seats at the decision-making level.

He said: “ That is why we have included women programmes among the top priorities of our campaign manifesto.”

The candidate was quoted as saying that his manifesto had sought to empower women as key players in the economy and governance.

“We shall also provide free antenatal care for expectant mothers and advocate for six months of paid maternity leave in the private sector,” Sani added.

He added that his government, if elected, would support women’s participation in small and medium enterprises (SME), as well as increase funding to the Kaduna State Women Entrepreneurship Funds (KADSWEF).

On International Women’s Day, Sani “We join women in the celebration of their day and call on policymakers all over the world to take bold actions towards promoting gender equality.

Sani said: ”I want to express my admiration for women’s incredible strength, resilience, creativity and unwavering determination, in spite of the obstacles they face.

”Women should not relent, they continue to make history and break glass ceilings,”

He enjoined the people of the state to conduct themselves peacefully

during Saturday’s Governorship and State House of Assembly elections. (NAN)