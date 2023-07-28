Elections: INEC tasks security agencies on decisive action against purveyors of violence, undemocratic activities

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has called on security agencies to take decisive action against purveyors of violence and other undemocratic activities in the forthcoming elections.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said this on Friday in Abuja at the meeting of the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), which was also part of the Commission’s regular consultative engagement and a review of the 2023 General Election.

Yakubu noted that election is a multi-stakeholder activity, adding that even if INEC drives the process, a secure environment for the conduct of peaceful elections is the responsibility of the security agencies working in partnership with the Commission.

He therefore urged security agencies to take decisive action against purveyors of electoral violence and other undemocratic practices, especially in the coming bye-elections, and off-circle governorship elections, and future elections in the country.

He said,”As you are aware, election is a multi-stakeholder activity. Although INEC drives the process, a secure environment for the conduct of peaceful elections is the responsibility of the security agencies working in partnership with the Commission. The synergy enabled us to overcome many of the challenges prior to the 2023 General Election, including the targeted attacks on INEC offices nationwide.

“Indeed, the concern that the perennial insecurity in some parts of country before the election may make our deployment of personnel and materials, and consequently the conduct of polls, impossible did not materialise. We wish to place on record our appreciation to the security agencies and other members of ICCES for the largely peaceful conduct of the polls.

“At the same time, we should draw lessons from the challenges that occurred for improved performance not only in the next General Election but also in the bye-elections, the eight off-cycle Governorship elections and other electoral activities to be held over the next three years.

“Similarly, during our interactive meetings with political parties, civil society organisations and the media, some specific security issues of concern were identified. We assured them that their concerns will be tabled at this meeting for appropriate remedial action.

“As we review the conduct of the last general election, we also need to focus our attention on the forthcoming bye-elections and the three off-cycle Governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

“Campaigns in public in the three States commenced on 14th July 2023 and will continue until Thursday 9th November 2023 i.e. 24 hours to the opening of polls on Saturday 11th November 2023. Already, there are ominous signs in the form of violent clashes between opposing political parties and candidates.

“While maintaining strict neutrality, security agencies should take decisive action against purveyors of violence and other undemocratic activities such as vote buying, attacks on election officials and disruption of the electoral process.”

The auspicious meeting had in attendance the National Security Adviser and Co-Chairman, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the Acting Inspector General of Police,

Heads of other Security Agencies, other Members of ICCES, and National Commissioners, Senior Officials of the Commission, among others.

