Elections: INEC commence distribution of non-sensitive materials in Niger

By Rita Iliys

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Niger, has commenced distribution of non-sensitive materials for the conduct of the forthcoming general elections in the state.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Niger, Alhaji Ahmed Garki, disclosed this during an expanded stakeholders meeting held at the commission’s headquarters in Minna on Friday.

He said that about 95 per cent of the materials required for the elections have been moved to the various local government areas in the state.

However, Garki said that elections would not hold in ten polling units in Kontangora, Magama and Mashegu local government areas of the state due to absence of voters in the units.

He said that 479 candidates were contesting for various positions in the state in the presidential/national assembly and governorship/ state assembly elections with only 25 females, representing just 5.2 per cent.

The REC disclosed that after the last continuous voter registration, 2,698,344 million voters were registered in the state out of which 1,152, 185 million were females representing 42.7 per cent while 1,546159 million males registered representing 57.3 per cent.

He said that the state received 561,923 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and about 418,542 had been collected which represented 90.6 per cent.

Garki furthe said that the commission was ready to conduct a successful general elections as it had commenced training of presiding officers and their assistants across the local government areas.

He said that a total of 21,038 personnel would be involved in the conduct of the elections in the state.

Garki said that the commission was presently configuring the BVAS for all polling units for deployment across local governments areas.

The REC said that the commission had designated some voting centres for displaced persons to enable them exercise their franchise and not become disenfranchised.

Also, Alhaji Mohammed Yusuf, Head of Operations of INEC in Niger, said that about 121 polling units would be migrated to other polling units in the state which have lesser population, so as to decongest those polling units with larger population.

He said that a total of 5,305 BVAS had been received in the state which were tested in 4,940 polling units and were able to accredit voters in less than one minute.

Also, the Commissioner of Police in Niger State, Mr Ayodeji Ogundele, represented by his deputy, said the command alongside other security agencies were ready to ensure the elections hold without any hitches or disruptions. (NAN)