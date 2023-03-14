Elections: Group condemns electoral violence in Nigeria

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Girls Get Equal Nigeria and Activista Nigeria, have strongly condemned every form of electoral violence across the nation in the 2023 general elections.

The group made this known in a statement jointly signed by the National Coordinator, Girls Get Equal Nigeria, Adokaji Odela, and the FCT coordinator of Activista Nigeria, Idris Yahaya, which was made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday.

They also condemned the multiple acts of violence on women, girls and young people, including a terrorist attack in Borno state and the stabbing of Mrs Jennifer Efidi and other citizens in Lagos.

“We have been denied good governance since the country returned to civil rule in 1999. And now more than ever before, we are ready to vote for a better Nigeria in the 2023 elections.

“However, we are worried about the multiple acts of violence on women, girls and young people, including a terrorist attack in Borno state and the stabbing of Mrs Jennifer Efidi.

“As a group of resilient Nigerians, we stand in solidarity with Efidi, a Nigerian citizen who demonstrated her commitment to demand for a better Nigeria against all odds through the ballot.

“As you would recall, Efidi was reportedly stabbed by political miscreants in Surulere local government area of Lagos state during the presidential and senatorial elections,” the statement read.

They also said that the group stands for justice, saying “the cost of being a Nigerian cannot and should not be paid with our lives.”

They, however, called for a thorough investigation into the causes of electoral violence in Surulere and every other part of the country.

“As responsible youths of Nigeria, we demand justice and compensation for Efidi, social protection for young people, especially women and girls.

“Finally, we wish to reiterate our undeterred and indefatigable commitment to striving for a greater Nigeria which holds for us and generations yet unborn,” the statement noted. (NAN)