Elections: Gov.Fubara task military on peaceful conduct

By Precious Akutamadu

Gov.Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has urged the military to be professional during the forth coming off-season election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states.

Fubara gave the advice during a courtesy visit by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen.Christopher Musa in Government House, Port Harcourt.

Fubarain noted that President Bola Tinubu was also interested in a free and fair elections to ensure the will of the electorate prevail.

The governor charged the military to ensure transparency, devoid of intimidation or molestation of the people during the electioneering period.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has in his agenda a theme called “Renewed Hope Agenda, and I strongly believe that free and fair elections are part of it.

“That is why he must have commissioned you to make sure that this off-season election is conducted in a manner that will reflect that the people vote for who they want,” he said.

He thanked the Chief of Defence Staff for moving from one state to another to put the right things in place.

“I strongly believe that this off-season election is going to be transparent and one of the best ever conducted,” Fubara stated.

Fubara also applauded the Army, Navy and Airforce for the various roles played, complimenting the Nigerian Police, in helping to ensure security in Rivers State.

The governor assured the CDS that the recent political tension in the state would be resolved amicably for peace to return to the state.

On his part, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen.Christopher Musa assured the governor that the military would not renege on their statutory mandate maintaining peace and preserving the unity of Nigeria.

Gen.Musa said modalities had been put in place to ensure peaceful conduct of the November 11 off-season elections in Imo, Bayelsa and others, warning that any officer that compromised the process would be prosecuted.

The CDS, who acknowledged the strategic importance and contributions of Rivers State to Nigeria’s economic development, pledged the protection of the nation’s assets and check the menace of crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism. (NAN)

