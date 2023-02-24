Elections: FCT security committee assures safety of residents

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The FCT Security Committee has assured the residents of the Federal Capital Territory of their safety during and after the 2023 General Elections.

The Presidential and National Assembly election will be held on Feb. 23 while that of the governorship and state house of assembly will be held on March 11.

The Director, Information and Communication, FCT, Muhammad Hazat-Sule, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the committee urged residents to come out en-masse to exercise their civic responsibility.

Hazat-Sule also said that adequate security arrangement has been made to guarantee the safety of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholder.

“The Committee in its meeting held at Gwarinpa I District, Abuja, also urged residents to conduct themselves in a lawful manner during the exercise and vote for candidates of their choice.

“All potential flash points that could lead to the breach of peace have been carefully mapped out and appropriate surveillance measures have been put in place to maintain law and order in the FCT.

“The committee review all security concerns and expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness by the respective security formations in the Territory and concluded that the 2023 General Elections can hold in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.”

He said the committee noted the proactiveness of the FCT Administration in restricting commuter movements around the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The centre was approved by the FCTA as the INEC Collation Centre for the 2023 Presidential election.

According to him, the FCT is known for peace and it will not tolerate any act inimical to the peace and development of the territory.(NAN)