Elections: FCT residents express eagerness to vote, awaits INEC arrival

By Angela Atabo

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Saturday trooped out to exercise their civic responsibility at the various polling units.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigerians all over the country are expected to elect a new president to govern the country for the next four years effective May 29.

Observers have described the 2023 elections as the biggest in the country.

Some of the residents who spoke to NAN while awaiting the arrival of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) personnel, said the election was their opportunity to elect leaders that would transform the nation.

At polling unit 018, Post Office, Area 10, there was large turn up of voters, as the electorate had already taken numbers up to 200.

Similarly, at other polling units around Garki, there was large turnout of voters.

Mr John Amos said he came out as early as 4 a.m. to ensure that he made it to the frontline.

Also, Mrs Aisha Musa, a trader said that though she came out as early as 5 a.m, she was number 50 and expressed gladness that she got the number.

Miss Grace Uche, a first time voter said she can’t wait to exercise her franchise and be counted among those who would elect the president.

Meanwhile, officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), were seen already on ground to curtail vote buying.

NAN also reports that Youth Corps members deployed to the various polling units from the INEC Registration Area Centre (RAC) were also on ground. (NAN)