Elections: Don’t sell, don’t buy votes, NOA advises Nigerians

By Christian Ogbonna

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) took its voter education campaign to residents in Ebonyi on Thursday, advising them to say no to vote selling and buying, ahead of the general elections.

The agency also preached against violence, noting that such act could lead to cancellation of votes from polling units.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign is the final initiative of NOA to educate the electorate on the countdown to Nigeria’s presidential and other elections, slated for Feb. 25.

Mr Titus Chima, Director of NOA in Ebonyi, told reporters that the sensitisation campaign tagged: “Motorised Campaign on Free, Fair, Credible and non-Violence Elections’’ was aimed at educating the electorate on the proper way to vote.

Chima told citizens to go out and cast their votes for the candidates of their choice, urging them not to have fear of rumours of threat by groups.

“The electorate should avoid vote selling and buying. Remember, your vote is your right. Do not thumb-print outside the space and don’t write on the ballot paper so that the votes will remain valid.

“Come out en-mass and vote for credible leaders, who will serve us better and shun politics of sentiment. The youth should not allow themselves to be used.

“Threats or intimidations from any group will not disrupt election processes on Feb. 25 and March 11,” he added.

The NOA chief also implored politicians to desist from acts that could cause division and set the people against one another, advising youths to shun political violence and vote for a better Ebonyi and Nigeria at large.

NAN reports that among the places visited were major markets and some streets in the Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state. (NAN)