Elections: Customs deploy 124 personnel in Kwara

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

The Kwara Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has deployed 124 personnel at strategic locations to ensure peaceful conduct of Saturday elections.

The NCS Area Controller, Mr Kehinde Ilesanmi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Friday.

According to him, the command will leave no stone unturned to ensure peaceful conduct of the polls.

“We are part of the interagency committee on election security.

“We have deployed 124 personnel to participate in the election to secure the boarder communities because we don’t want to compromise the security of the borders,” he said.

“The personnel at Kosubosu, Kaiama and Chikanda are going to do their election duty at their places of deployment.

“We have since issued effective operational order to our officers in the border areas on how to prevent illegal businesses and deal with smugglers.

“We have blocked all their identified exits through our border areas in Kwara,” he said.

Ilesanmi advised the personnel to be apolitical and neutral in order to achieve a violent-free poll.

He urged the residents to be law-abiding and vote for candidates of their choice. (NAN)