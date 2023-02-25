Elections: CP lauds security agents, voter turnout in FCT

By Monday Ijeh

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Sadiq Abubakar has lauded the performance of security personnel in the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly elections in the territory.

Abubakar gave the commendation on Saturday in Abuja when he led some heads of security agencies to monitor voting process in the FCT.

The commissioner also commended the high turnout of voters and peaceful conduct of the process in all the polling units visited in the territory.

“We have visited several polling centres in Bwari Area Council and the reports we are getting shows that the process has been peaceful.

“We have also seen the enthusiasm in people waiting patiently to exercise their franchise.

“So far so good, security is intact and the personnel doing their work with human faces,” he said.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in the entourage of the CP reports that there was an impressive turnout of voters in all the polling units visited in Bwari Area council. (NAN)