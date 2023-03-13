Elections: CBN denies giving money to LP governorship candidate in Lagos

By Lydia Ngwakwe

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it did not give a “kobo” to Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos State, ahead of the March 18 Governorship Elections, as reported by a national newspaper.

This is contained in a statement by the Bank’s Acting-Director, Corporate Communications, Alhaji Isa Abdulmumin, on Monday.

Abdulmumin, said that the claim is completely false and designed to bring the image of the bank and its officers to disrepute.

“The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been drawn to a story published in the Nation newspaper of Monday, March 13, 2023, alleging that the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has launched a ‘fresh plot against the President-elect’.

“We wish to inform members of the public that this story is completely false and malicious as the CBN governor does not know and has never met or even spoken with Mr Rhodes-Vivour, either in person or through a proxy.

“We wish to reiterate that the CBN governor does not take part in politics and therefore, urges anyone with contrary information to prove the governor wrong by providing any facts,’’ he said.

The bank advised fake news purveyors to allow the governor and his team to focus on their assigned job with a view to achieving the statutory mandate of the bank. (NAN)